Bellows was promoted to the active roster for Tuesday's game versus the Capitals, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Bellows will make his first NHL appearance since March 27. The 2016 first-round pick has shown flashes this year. He's totaled three goals and 33 hits through 13 games.
