Bellows is clearly behind Oliver Wahlstrom and Michael Dal Colle on the depth chart for the Islanders, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The Islanders have to be hoping they can make Bellows the centerpiece of a trade to improve their team for the playoffs this season. That may be tough as Bellows has name value, but little else. The Islanders will likely have to include a decent draft pick in any Bellows to return a significant player for their playoff run.