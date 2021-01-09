Bellows is in a training camp battle for a spot on the third line, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Bellows may have been the favorite coming into camp for that spot after leading Bridgeport in goals last season, but a PED suspension may have forced the Islanders to rethink their plans for him. The competition for that spot includes Michael Dal Colle, Andrew Ladd, Dmytro Timashov, and Bellows. Like Bellows, Dal Colle is a former top prospect who the team wants to see what he can do with regular playing time. Ladd is likely ticketed to the AHL, and Timashov is a player general manager Lou Lamoriello recently acquired because they have a past relationship. If Bellows doesn't make the team out of camp, he will likely be one of the first players recalled when the team suffers an injury or another player is underperforming. The taxi squad may be unlikely for a player the Islanders want to see play regular game minutes.