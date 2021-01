The Islanders added Bellows to the active roster Thursday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Bellows was shuffled to the taxi squad following Tuesday's loss to the Capitals, and he's played all but one game this season. With the 22-year-old's return to the roster, he's expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against Washington. In five games this season, Bellows has gone pointless with four shots on goal.