Bellows has been assigned to the Islanders' taxi squad.

Bellows was on the bubble for a spot on the 23-man roster, but he'll have to settle for a spot on the taxi squad for now. The 2016 first-round pick played well in the minors last season, racking up 22 goals and 31 points in 52 games, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him take on a semi-regular NHL role during the 2020-21 campaign.