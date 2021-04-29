Bellows is expected to be a healthy scratch for his eleventh straight game Thursday versus the Rangers.

All you need to know about how the Islanders feel about Bellows is that they have scored one or fewer goals in five of their last seven games, have tried multiple line combinations with players going in and out of the lineup, but there has been no room for Bellows. Bellows has three goals in 14 games on the season, and that may very well be his final stat line.