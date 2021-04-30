Bellows has now been a healthy scratch for each of the last 11 games for the Islanders.

As if you needed any more evidence about how far Bellows stock has fallen inside the organization, consider that the Islanders have been in quite the goal-scoring drought, have made multiple lineup changes, yet, Bellows still couldn't find any playing time. Bellows had three goals in 14 games on the season, and that seems to be what his final stat line will look like.