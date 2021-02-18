Bellows has been a healthy scratch for the last seven games that the Islanders have played.

Bellows did play in seven of the first eight games for the Islanders but only produced an assist and a rating of plus-1. That wasn't going to cut it for coach Barry Trotz who was looking for offense on the third line with Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Bellows was given a shot but seems to have been passed on the depth chart for now by Michael Dal Colle.