Bellows was a healthy scratch Saturday as the Islanders took on the Ducks, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
It seems Bellows may have only played in the season opener on Thursday because Oliver Wahlstrom wasn't able to play. Wahlstrom is back in the lineup Saturday, which has relegated Bellows to the bench. Bellows will get a chance to play again but may need an injury or poor play from another forward to do so.
