Bellows was a healthy scratch for both games this weekend for the Sound Tigers, Arthur Staple of the Athletic reports.

Bellows is a name that hockey fans can recognize because his father, Brian, played almost 1200 games in the NHL. Kiefer has struggled however since being drafted in the first round of the 2016 draft. This season he only has one goal and three points in 19 games. The scratches are likely a wake-up call and perhaps the coaching staff is just allowing him a chance to breathe and see the game from above. Bellows may still have an NHL future, but that future is blurry at this point in time and may not be for the Islanders.