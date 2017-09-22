Bellows signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Islanders on Friday.

Bellows will suit up for WHL Portland this upcoming season after taking part in New York's training camp. The 19-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign at Boston University where he notched seven goals and seven helpers in 34 outings. Selected 19th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, the winger will probably need some time for his game to mature before making his NHL debut.