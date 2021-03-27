Bellows was promoted to the active roster Saturday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Michael Dal Colle (lower body) is out for the next two games, so Bellows could enter the lineup in his place. In his last four games, Bellows posted three goals, six shots and 11 hits.
