Bellows was held scoreless with a rating of minus-2 in less than eight minutes of playing time as the Islanders lost to the Penguins 4-1 on Thursday.

Bellows is now scoreless in eight games this season and may start losing the confidence of coach Barry Trotz. Whether or not Bellows gets another chance, Saturday versus Pittsburgh remains to be seen, and it may come down to the health of Michael Dal Colle (undisclosed). If Dal Colle can play, Bellows may see himself back watching the game from the press box.