Bellows scored a goal on his only shot and added three hits with two PIM in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Devils.

Bellows opened the scoring 4:18 into the first period, deflecting a Sebastian Aho shot for his third goal in the last two games. The 22-year-old skated on the left side of New York's top line alongside Mathew Barzal and Jordan Eberle, indicating he'll get every opportunity to fill Anders Lee's (lower body) spot in the top six for the foreseeable future. So far, Bellows has taken full advantage. The 2016 first-rounder is worth a waiver-wire grab for fantasy managers in need of a boost of offense.