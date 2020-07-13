Bellows has been included in the Islanders' Phase 3 training camp roster.

After racking up 22 goals and 31 points for AHL Bridgeport this season, it would have been quite the surprise to see Bellows left off the roster. The winger's ability to put pucks into the back of the net could see him push for a spot on the lineup heading into the play-in series clash with Florida. In addition to Bellows, the club also added forward Oliver Wahlstrom, defensemen Sebastian Aho and Grant Hutton and netminders Christopher Gibson and Jakub Skarek.