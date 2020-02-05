Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Marks scoresheet in debut
Bellows posted an assist and a shot on net across 9:10 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Stars.
The 21-year-old finally made his NHL debut after being selected 19th overall in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Bellows didn't play much, but he managed to get on the scoresheet. For the time being, it seems likely he'll stick with the big club.
