Bellows was designated for the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
This is a paper move. Bellows will be back on the active roster for Thursday's game against the Flyers. The 22-year-old has been skating on the first line in place of Anders Lee (knee). Over the last three games, Bellows scored three goals and dished out nine hits.
