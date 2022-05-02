Bellows finished the season with six goals, 19 points, and a minus-1 rating in 45 games for the Islanders.

Bellows hasn't been the player the Islanders hoped for since they drafted him in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Bellows only has 11 career goals in 67 games. If he remains with the Islanders next season, he will likely once again find himself as a spare part, needing an injury or two to get into the lineup on a regular basis.