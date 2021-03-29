Bellows has struggled with consistency this season for the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz stated that Bellows was able to bring energy and do the "grunt work" that helped the team in the first two games that he played but was able to sustain it the last two games. These are curious statements by Trotz as Bellows' name has come up in trade rumors, and those comments certainly won't raise his value. Bellows is likely to get another shot in the lineup Monday in Pittsburgh as Michael Dal Colle is expected to miss another game with a lower-body injury.