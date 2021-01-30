Bellows was sent back to the taxi squad for the Islanders on Friday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Bellows has been a yo-yo this week as he has been going back and forth between the taxi squad and the active roster. This is also a situation that may not change in the short term. The Islanders need offense from anywhere and everywhere. Bellows has not been able to provide any offense in the six games he has played this season as he has yet to register a point.