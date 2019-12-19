Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: On fire in AHL
Bellows picked up a goal in AHL Bridgeport's 3-2 win over Syracuse on Wednesday.
Bellows now has goals in seven of his past nine games following a very difficult start to the season. While the improved goal-scoring numbers are nice to see, Bellows has just three assists in 28 games this season. He has built a reputation as a one-dimensional sniper and deservedly so. Unless you shoot the puck like Alex Ovechkin, those type of players tend to struggle in the NHL. Bellows has a long way to go to justify the No. 19 overall selection the Isles spent on him back in 2016.
