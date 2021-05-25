Bellows has been a healthy scratch for 28 of the last 30 games for the Islanders.

Bellows hasn't lined up for the Isles since April 6 and would seem highly unlikely to do so in the playoffs. His future with the team is murky at best. Perhaps he's moved during the offseason, but if not, he's destined to once again spend more time in the AHL than NHL next season as well.