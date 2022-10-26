Bellows was waived by the Islanders on Wednesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Bellows logged 7:16 of ice time in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Oct. 13, but he hasn't been in the lineup since. If he clears waivers, he should be sent to the AHL.
