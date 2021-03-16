Bellows is in the lineup Tuesday against Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Bellows formed a line with Jordan Eberle and Mathew Barzal during pregame warmups, which would be an excellent assignment and a reward of sorts after he scored three goals in the last two contests.
