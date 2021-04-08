Bellows was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Bellows has played in six of the Islanders' last 12 games. He may return to just being a depth option after the Islanders traded for Kyle Palmieri and Travis Zajac on Wednesday.
