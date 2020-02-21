Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Sent to AHL affiliate
The Islanders assigned Bellows to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.
Bellows has only averaged 8:17 of ice time in the Islanders' last two contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 21-year-old winger will step into a prominent role with Bridgeport, where he's notched 24 points in 45 games this campaign.
