The Islanders assigned Bellows to AHL Bridgeport on Friday.

Bellows has only averaged 8:17 of ice time in the Islanders' last two contests, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 21-year-old winger will step into a prominent role with Bridgeport, where he's notched 24 points in 45 games this campaign.

