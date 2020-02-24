Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Sent to minor-league affiliate
The Islanders assigned Bellows to AHL Bridgeport on Monday, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
Andrew Ladd is expected to stick with the big club for the remainder of the campaign, so the Islanders are no longer in need of Bellows' services on the wing. The 21-year-old American will take on a prominent role with Bridgeport, where he's notched 16 goals and 24 points in 45 games this campaign.
