Bellows was sent to the Islanders' taxi squad Sunday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Sunday was the first game that Bellows hasn't played for the Islanders this season. Bellows had been held scoreless in the first four games of the season with only two shots on goal while averaging just under nine minutes of ice time. Bellows will likely get another shot eventually as coach Barry Trotz continues to search for offense, but the forward will watch and wait for now.