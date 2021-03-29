Bellows was demoted to the taxi squad Sunday, according to CapFriendly.
Bellows has regularly bounced between the lineup and the press box throughout the season. The 22-year-old has three goals in 13 games and he could be recalled for Monday's game in Pittsburgh.
