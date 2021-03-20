Bellows was demoted to the taxi squad Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Bellows has been in the lineup for the last four games and continues to shift to the taxi squad when the Islanders have a day off. The rookie winger has three goals in 12 games this season and should be recalled for Saturday's contest against the Flyers.
