Bellows signed a one-year, $1.2 million contract with the Islanders on Monday.
Despite playing in just 45 games, Bellows still managed to establish new personal bests last year in goals (six), assists (13) and power-play points (four). While Bellows is unlikely to jump right into a top-six role, he should see an uptick in both games and minutes this season, which should set him up well to potentially top the 20-point mark for the first time in his three-year NHL career.
