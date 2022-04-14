Bellows (illness) will retake his place in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Even prior to his illness, Bellow was a healthy scratch for five straight matchups, so his hold on a lineup spot should be considered tenuous at best. Even when he has played, the 23-year-old Minnesota native has struggled to produce as he is mired in a nine-game pointless steak. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of Bellows down the stretch.