Bellows (illness) will retake his place in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Even prior to his illness, Bellow was a healthy scratch for five straight matchups, so his hold on a lineup spot should be considered tenuous at best. Even when he has played, the 23-year-old Minnesota native has struggled to produce as he is mired in a nine-game pointless steak. As such, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of Bellows down the stretch.
More News
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Dealing with illness•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Healthy scratch for five straight•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Expected to play Thursday•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Healthy scratch once again•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Scoreless in four straight•
-
Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Tallies on breakaway•