Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Streak continues
Bellows has scored in five straight games for Bridgeport of the AHL
Bellows got off to a slow start this season in Bridgeport but may finally be showing why the Islanders selected him 19th overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. Not only does Bellows have the five-game goal-scoring streak, but he has also scored nine goals in a 12-game stretch. Bellows still has more to prove before the will get on the radar for the Islanders, but with the team struggling to score goals, it wouldn't be the strangest thing they have ever done to call him up and see if he can give the offense a needed shot in the arm.
