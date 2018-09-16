Islanders' Kieffer Bellows: Tallies two points in win
Bellows notched a goal and an assist in New York's 3-0 win over the Flyers on Sunday.
The 20-year-old was selected 19th overall in the 2016 draft and spent last season playing for the Portland Winterhawks (WHL). Bellows tallied 74 points in 56 junior games, making it unlikely that the Islanders send him down there again in 2018-19. Still a year away -- maybe two -- from being ready for full-time NHL duties, expect him to spend most of this season in AHL Bridgeport.
More News
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...