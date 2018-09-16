Bellows notched a goal and an assist in New York's 3-0 win over the Flyers on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was selected 19th overall in the 2016 draft and spent last season playing for the Portland Winterhawks (WHL). Bellows tallied 74 points in 56 junior games, making it unlikely that the Islanders send him down there again in 2018-19. Still a year away -- maybe two -- from being ready for full-time NHL duties, expect him to spend most of this season in AHL Bridgeport.