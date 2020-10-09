Bellows violated the AHL's Performance Enhancing Substance program, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear when Bellows violated the rules but, according to the report, the 22-year-old already fulfilled his discipline. It could explain his absence from the Islanders' bubble roster after he scored three points in eight regular-season games.
