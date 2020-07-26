Bellows was left off the team's 31-man roster Sunday.
Bellows was a worthy addition for the training camp roster, after he racked up 22 goals for AHL Bridgeport this campaign. Although he was unable to secure a spot in the playoffs, he'll likely be in the mix for a roster spot at the top level next season. In addition to Bellows, the club also cut forward Oliver Wahlstrom, defensemen Grant Hutton and netminder Jakub Skarek.
