Islanders' Kristers Gudlevskis: Making preseason start
Gudlevskis will be the starting goaltender for Sunday's preseason tilt with Philadelphia.
Sunday will mark Gudlevskis' first time in a Isles uniform after being acquired from Tampa Bay in the offseason, though it's doubtful that he'll play the entire game. Gudlevskis and and fellow netminder Christopher Gibson will use this tilt as a likely audition for the No. 1 job at the AHL level.
