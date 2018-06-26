Islanders' Kyle Burroughs: Extended qualifying offer
Burroughs was extended a qualifying offer by the Islanders on Monday, Newsday reports.
The Islanders biggest weakness is their defense and the hope is that Burroughs will be part of the solution at some point in the future. The QO was for $715,000 and will keep Burroughs with the Islanders organization for the 2018-19 season.
