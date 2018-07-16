Burroughs agreed to a two-year, two-way deal with the Islanders on Monday.

The 23-year-old defenseman has spent the last three years with AHL Bridgeport, scoring six goals and 25 points in 75 games last season. Burroughs has not yet made his NHL debut but it's possible that he'll be called up at some point during the 2018-19 campaign. However, at this point he shouldn't garner much fantasy attention.