MacLean notched an assist and two hits in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

MacLean has a goal and an assist over the last two contests. The 24-year-old forward is up to four points, nine shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-4 rating through 13 appearances. MacLean continues to center the fourth line while Hudson Fasching waits his turn to get back in the lineup following a long-term absence due to an illness.