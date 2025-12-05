MacLean scored a goal, placed three shots on net and dished out two hits in Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

MacLean helped spark the Islanders' offense from the early stages of Thursday's contest with a goal under six minutes into regulation. The twine finder was the 26-year-old forward's first goal of the season, which brings his totals up to two points, 12 shots on net and 28 hits through 14 games this year. MacLean was a healthy scratch from Nov. 8-26, but scored his first point since his return to the lineup four games ago. With 12 hits in that span, he'll look to provide value to New York's fourth line in the absence of Jonathan Drouin (lower-body) and Jean-Gabriel Pageau (upper-body).