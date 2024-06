MacLean signed a three-year contract with the Islanders on Wednesday.

New York didn't release the financial details of the deal, but MacLean was set to become a restricted free agent in July. The 25-year-old had four goals, nine points, 11 PIM and 60 hits in 32 regular-season outings with the Islanders in 2023-24. He also collected six goals, 22 points and 32 PIM in 43 regular-season appearances with AHL Bridgeport.