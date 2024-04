MacLean scored a goal and blocked three shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Dating back to April 15, he's registered a point in three straight games (two goals, one assist). MacLean earned a steady bottom-six role in mid-January and hasn't looked back, earning nine points over 32 regular-season outings as a rookie. He shouldn't be relied on for offense in fantasy due to his limited ice time -- he averaged 10:05 per game during the season and saw 12:10 in Saturday's contest.