MacLean scored a goal and added three hits in Monday's 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

MacLean needed six games to earn his first career goal and point. The 24-year-old has received limited opportunities in a fourth-line role when he suits up for the Islanders, exceeding 10 minutes of ice time in just one contest so far. He has added three shots on net, 11 hits, four PIM and a plus-1 rating.