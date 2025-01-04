Share Video

Link copied!

MacLean (undisclosed) participated in Saturday's practice, Stefen Rosner of NHL.com reports.

MacLean should be available for Sunday's matchup against Boston following a brief exit from Thursday's 2-1 loss to Toronto. He has produced two goals, five points, 30 shots on net, 12 blocked shots and 47 hits over 39 outings this season.

More News