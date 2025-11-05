Islanders' Kyle MacLean: Produces assist in shootout loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacLean logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.
The helper was MacLean's first point in nine appearances this season. He began the year as a healthy scratch but has worked his way into steady fourth-line minutes while Max Shabanov (upper body) has been out. MacLean has added seven shots on net, 14 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating this season. He's unlikely to get enough ice time to make a positive impact in fantasy.
