MacLean logged an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Bruins.

The helper was MacLean's first point in nine appearances this season. He began the year as a healthy scratch but has worked his way into steady fourth-line minutes while Max Shabanov (upper body) has been out. MacLean has added seven shots on net, 14 hits, 19 PIM and a minus-4 rating this season. He's unlikely to get enough ice time to make a positive impact in fantasy.