MacLean scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

MacLean has scored three goals over 12 NHL appearances this season, with two of them coming over the last five games. The 24-year-old stretched the Islanders' lead to 4-2 with his tally Thursday. He's added nine shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-3 rating while filling a fourth-line role when he's in the lineup.