MacLean was brought up from AHL Bridgeport on Sunday, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

MacLean has been credited with two shots on goal, one blocked shot, eight hits and four PIM in five NHL outings this season. He also has six goals and 19 points over 38 AHL appearances this campaign. Due to the absence of Casey Cizikas (lower body), MacLean will probably play Monday versus Toronto.