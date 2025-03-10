MacLean is contending with an illness and will not be available Sunday in Anaheim, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
MacLean will miss his first game of the season -- he has three goals and eight points over 62 outings. The Islanders have more depth on the blue line than at forward, so Adam Boqvist will center the fourth line in place of MacLean against the Ducks.
