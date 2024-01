MacLean was summoned from AHL Bridgeport on Wednesday.

MacLean has six goals, 19 points and 28 PIM in 36 games with Bridgeport this season. The 24-year-old has never played in the NHL, but with forwards Casey Cizikas (lower body) and Pierre Engvall (upper body) dealing with their respective injuries, perhaps there will be an opportunity for MacLean to draw into the lineup Friday versus Chicago.